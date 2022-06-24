: Zanu PF Anti-Western Rhetoric Is But A Tacit Admission They Are Not Masters In Their Own Home And Never Were!

By Nomusa Garikai- Zimbabwe gain her independence back in 1980, marking the end of white colonial rule.

But to listen to the anti-Western rhetoric from the country’s ruling elite one would be forgiven to believe the whites are calling all the shots.

The truth is we got rid of the West colonial masters only to replace them with the new Chinese and Russian masters. The Chinese and Russians supplied the arms with which to fight our western colonial oppressors.

They did not supply the arms out of love for freedom, liberty and justice. They have stayed on to become the independent African countries’ new masters.

Blacks have never been masters of their own destiny and as one would expect from those with no talent have become masters at finding others to blame for our own shortcomings.

“Finally, the servant who had received the one talent came and said, ‘Master, I knew that you are a hard man, reaping where you have not sown and gathering where you have not scattered seed. So, I was afraid and went out and hid your talent in the ground. See, you have what belongs to you.’

‘You wicked, lazy servant!’ replied his master. ‘You knew that I reap where I have not sown and gather where I have not scattered seed. Then you should have deposited my money with the bankers, and on my return I would have received it back with interest.

Therefore take the talent from him and give it to the one who has ten talents. For everyone who has will be given more, and he will have an abundance. But the one who does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him.”

Matthew 25: 25 to 29.

If there is one passage in Bible every black African must learn by heart, this is it. If we focused on being masters of our own destiny and in making the most of what we have; we would accomplish a lot more and waste so much time and energy anti-west rhetoric just to hide our incompetence!

