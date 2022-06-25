Jonso’s Too Big For Chamisa’s CCC

The exiled Prof Jonathan Moyo is too big for Nelson Chamisa’s structureless CCC party, a critic has said.

Writing on Friday evening Nzekete AG, said in full:

There are people u can’t accommodate in small organisations. Prof Jonathan Moyo is one such individual – his ideas are too big and advanced for a small entity like CCC that is still to identify itself. It’s like asking Prof Lovemore Madhuku to go and lecture at Speciss College, hazvibude.

When Prof Moyo asks for Constitution, ideology, manifesto, structures, Polling Agents – he is asking questions that belong to organised & established institutions and you can even see the frustration in CCC Supporters. They can’t comprehend what he is saying.

Most CCC leaders & supporters have no Administrative experience other than leading some 2- man law firm Partnership. If you ask “What’s the address of CCC?” Zvoita sekunge watuka vanhu and yet you are asking a pertinent question.

