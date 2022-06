Mnangagwa Throws Bona Mugabe Under The Bus

By- The President Emerson Mnangagwa administration has ignored to protect the former President Robert Mugabe’s daughter Bona from losing her Mazowe farm.

Bona her Mazowe farm to National Tested Seed after it successfully approached the High Court claiming ownership of part of Extent of Sigaro Farm in Mazowe, measuring 168 hectares.

Bona did not oppose the application, and the judgment was granted in default.

In his ruling, Justice Munamato Mutevedzi highlighted that if the couple fails to adhere to the order, the Sheriff will move in on them.

“National Tested Seed be and is hereby, forthwith, restored full control, occupation and possession of the remaining Extent of Sigaro (S/D 3) in the District of Mazowe measuring approximately 168 hectares in extent.

“Simba and Bona Mutsahuni and any person acting through them are hereby directed, forthwith, to allow National Tested Seed full control, occupation and possession of the remaining Extent of Sigaro (S/D 3).

“In the event that Simba and Bona, and all persons claiming occupation through them, neglect or refuse to comply with any of the above, the Sheriff of the High Court or his lawful deputy are hereby ordered to remove respondents and any persons, acting through them, and any movable property introduced by them, or remaining on the Extent of Sigaro (S/D 3) in the District of Mazowe…,” reads the ruling.

The judge has also ordered costs, if the couple try to oppose the order.

“In the event that Simbarashe and Bona oppose the granting of this order, they shall pay costs of suit on a legal practitioner and client scale,” ruled the judge.

Mnangagwa snatched power from Mugabe through a military coupe in 2017.

Mnangagwa had previously been fired by the latter for disobedience.

Mugabe died two years later and was buried at his Zvimba rural home in Mashonaland West Province.

Mnangagwa did not attend his mentor and long-time ally’s burial.

H Metro

