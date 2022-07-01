Baroka FC Dismiss Chipezeze

Spread the love

Baroka FC have reportedly decided to part ways with goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze following the team’s relegation to the National First Division.

According to FARPost.co.za website, the Limpopo-based outfit is undergoing a squad overhaul and among the released players are Chipezeze and Malawian striker Richard Mbulu.

A fan favourite at the club, the Zimbabwean became Baroka’s first choice on his arrival in 2018. He made thirty-one appearances during his debut campaign on the south-side of Limpopo, helping his team to a Telkom Knockout triumph.

The 32-year-old’s heroic performance in the cup competition earned him the Goalkeeper of the Tournament gong at the 2018/19 PSL Awards.

Chipezeze remained Bakgakga’s first-choice keeper for the following season and was named one of the club’s captains. He lost his first XI berth in the 2020/21 term following the re-signing of Oscarine Masuluke.

The former Warriors international struggled for game time in the next season, prompting his release.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...