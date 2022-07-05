CCC Activists Tortured Over Fake Zanu PF Abductions

Spread the love

By- The state security agents have severely tortured three Manicaland CCC activists over fake Zanu PF Chimanimani youth chairman abduction claims.

Chengetai Musudu, Hakata Musudu and Aaron Chizemo were last weeks arrested in connection with the claimed abduction of the Zanu PF official Nicholas Madzianike.

NewZimbabwe.com reports that Madzianike was found this weekend after visiting his girlfriend in Mozambique after a week of honeymoon.

Police confirmed at the weekend without giving more details that Madzianike had been found.

ZRP posted on Twitter:

The ZRP reports that the missing Zanu PF Youth Chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike who went missing on 19/06/22 has been found and is currently being interviewed by the Police.

However, sources in Chimanimani said Madzianike was discovered on Saturday soon after returning from Mozambique where he had gone to see his girlfriend.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...