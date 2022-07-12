Latest On Sikhala Abduction Fears

By-The opposition said its deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, has been taken by the police for another trumped-up-charges.

CCC posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, fearing that Sikhala and his counterpart, Godfrey Sithole, could have been abducted. The two had been picked up from Chikurubi Prison in an unmarked car.

CCC posted on Twitter:

Our MP Hon Job Sikhala was taken to Law and Order Harare Central this afternoon on new charges. He’s alleged to have obstructed & defeated the course of justice.This continued harassment of CCC members must stop

