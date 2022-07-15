Chitungwiza Shooting Victim Sues Police

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Tashinga Mugwara, a second victim of indiscriminate police shooting is suing @PoliceZimbabwe for damages he suffered as a result of callous, unlawful and negligent shooting at Taita shops in Chitungwiza on 27 June.

Represented by Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Mugwara said police officers used excessive force in shooting him which constitutes gross human rights violations.

Mugwara, is the second person to sue @PoliceZimbabwe for disproportionate use of force which unnecessarily endangered the lives of of the public on 27 June.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...