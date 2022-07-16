Form 3 Boy Stabbed At Nyatsime High School Sports Event Dies

Ngoni Tadiwanashe

By A Correspondent- A form 3 boy from Chitungwiza died after he was stabbed by colleagues at Nyatsime College on sports day.

The minor, identified as Ngoni Tadiwanashe Kundishora, a student at Seke 1 High from Unit K was stabbed by yet to be identified assailants.

Said Patrick Mukutiri:

“Guys, in Unit K near C junction, a form 3 student pavakaenda kumasports muNyatsime college kwakubaiwa nebanga nevamwe vake meaning colleagues a student was stabbed today at a sports event at Nyatsime college. He died today. Gone too soon our little brother.”

Commenting on Facebook, a user revealed what transpired and said:

“Nyasha Kapita hanzi vakarwa kumasports then ndobva abaiwa nebanga kwakuendeswa kuchipatara ndobva atobuditswa achinzi he had recovered. pasina 2 days kwakutanga kurutsa ropa ndobva adzoserwa kuchipatara kwakuzofira ikoko.”

Several parents took to social media to lament the high level of violence and gangsterism within schools with one parent revealing how her form one child had even refused to attend the sports event citing bullying by learners from Zengeza 4 High school.

Said the parent:

“My own form 1 refused to go to the sports event complaining that boys from Zengeza 4 High School are beating up learners from other schools. He said the level of bullying was so bad that he woukd rather not attend the sports event.

This is very sad because our children are now even scared to go to school because of these animals in school uniform.”

We post below comments from social media users responding to the sad development:

Vana vemu Chitungwiza have turned into animals .gang fights have been allowed to go on for too long and now honai . Action should be taken with urgency

Said Chihwa Chihwaness WekwaMchawaya:

At Seke 6 High, there are learners vanoputa mbanje kuzasi kwedurawall kuma new stsnds haa vana vacho hatichavagoni.

Mai Talia said:

Zvakaoma paseke 3 hanzi first term mateacher paaisadzidzisa paya vana vaitochinjana kupinda mumaclass kuita havo bonde.

