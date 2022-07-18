Madhuku Tipped To Win The Chipinge 23 July By-Election

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| One of the most exciting and unpredictable by-elections unfolds in ward 16 of Chipinge West on 23 July 2022.

The Platform for Youth Community Development, (PYCD), team observed the mood at the rallies on the 15th and 16th of July 2022.

While the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) was represented by its deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba at Kondo to garner support for Raphaeus Mapahla Sithole, the NCA President Professor Lovemore Madhuku was in Mwacheta to rally behind Remeredzai Ziki who is the ward candidate.

The winner for ward 16 is not yet decided, with Zanu PF having also held their rally on Friday, 15 July 2022, in Mwacheta.

Senator Monica Mutsvangwa addressed the meeting.

Judging by the size of the rally crowds, Zanu PF had the largest numbers, followed by the NCA, with CCC number three.

Patriotic Zimbabwe (PZ), led by a diasporan, Charles Mutama, remains a distant 4th because their political activities in the ward are less visible.

Zanu PF and the CCC had their crowds more significantly supported by party members attending from outside the ward.

Whilst most female voters spoken to by our teams see the contest as between Remeredzai Ziki of the NCA and Gladys Muposhi of Zanu PF, who are female candidates, the race is very much open until the election day.

The observation by PYCD is so far confirming a tightly contested yet so peaceful election.

The by-election on 23 July is being contested by Gladys Muposhi of Zanu PF, Remeredzai Ziki of the NCA, Zachariah Sigauke of the PZ and the incumbent Rapheaus Mapahla Sithole of the CCC party.

-This copy was written by Claris Madhuku in his capacity as the PYCD director.

https://www.facebook.com/madock.chivasa

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...