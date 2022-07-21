Three Perish In Bulawayo Horror Racing Crash

By-Three people have died while five others were seriously injured after a vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision.

The accident happened along Nketa Drive near Tshabalala Service Station in Bulawayo Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred around 6 pm when two Honda Fit pirate taxis were involved in a high speech chase for customers.

The high speed chase resulted in one of the drivers encroaching onto the lane of an oncoming vehicle, resulting in the crash.

“We are investigating an accident where three passengers died on the spot and others were seriously injured. The accident occurred along Nketa Drive near Tshabalala Service Station.

“The accident occurred after two Honda Fit taxes were involved in a speed chase for customers resulting in one of the Honda Fit vehicles encroaching onto the lane of an oncoming vehicle,” said Bulawayo Provincial Police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube.

The injured were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Inspector Ncube has since warned commuters against boarding pirate taxis, which have become a menace on the country’s roads, while also creating illegal and unsafe pickup points which fuel road accidents.

