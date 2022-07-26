CCC Slams Mnangagwa For “Armtwisting” Prisons Department

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has castigated the Zanu PF regime for “armtwisting” the Prisons and Correctional services department.

President Chamisa was blocked from entering Chikurubi Maximum Prison to visit jailed party members.

He described the whole scenario as bizarre.

“IT’S SO BIZARRE…Yesterday I visited the #Nyatsime13 & it was all panic at Chikurubi maximum prison.

They wouldn’t let me in because of what they alleged to be my extraordinary ‘status’ in society.They directed me to the ‘highest office’ to be cleared.This is just abuse of power,” said President Chamisa.

Also read CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba’s statement below:

In Chikurubi President Nelson Chamisa has been denied access to see Hon Godfrey Sithole, Hon Job Sikhala and 12 other activists who are in the maximum security facility.

These heroes and champions of Change have been in and out of court with bail denial being the default judgment after every long presentations of compelling reasons showing otherwise.

The state argues that President Chamisa as a high profile political leader must be cleared by the commissioner general.

They denied President Chamisa his right to meet with 14 of our Champions but in the process the state acknowledges the President Nelson Chamisa is a high profile political figure who must and must be treated as such.

He is a key political player and indeed carries the hopes and aspirations of our people.

We will engage with the Commissioner General on this matter and proceed to visit our Champions.

