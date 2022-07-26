President Chamisa Ready To Lead
26 July 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has pointed out that every citizen has a crucial role to play in the struggle for the people’s victory.
The CCC leader exhorted the nation to get ready for a citizens government.
On Monday morning President Chamisa wrote on Twitter:
“GOOD MORNING ZIMBABWE…
Get ready for your New government, a CITIZENS GOVERNMENT.
This is Our Zimbabwe, Our land. #Thistime it’s happening. It’s Our turn. It’s Our moment. Nomakanjani!
Play your part for a landslide CITIZENS VICTORY. #RegisterToVoteZW #fakapressure.”