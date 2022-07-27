Caps Face Bogey Side Rhinos In Chibuku Super Cup

The preliminary round and first-round draws for the Chibuku Super Cup were conducted in Harare on Tuesday.

The competition will revert to the traditional knockout format from the preliminary round.

In the previous edition that acted as a warm-up tournament to the 2021/22 season, the eighteen top-flight teams were grouped into four groups, with the top two sides progressing to the quarterfinals.

The draw was based on the log table of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17, and the knockout tournament will start on 6 August and runs until 19 November.

The four least ranked teams will begin their campaigns in the preliminary stage. The winners will progress to the first round, where they will join the teams ranked from number 1-14.

The top-8 sides on the log standings are the seeded teams and were paired with the sides from Number 9-14 plus the preliminary round winners.

Preliminary Draw:

Cranborne Bullets vs WhaWha

ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo City

First Round Draw:

Chicken Inn vs Harare City

FC Platinum vs Tenax

Dynamos vs Win. Cranborne/WhaWha

Manica Diamonds vs Yadah

Triangle United vs Highlanders

Black Rhinos vs CAPS United

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Herentals

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Win. ZPC Kariba/Bulawayo City

Dates:

Preliminary Round: 6 August

First Round: 20-21 August

Quarterfinals:17-18 September

Semifinals: 15-16 October

Final: 19 November- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

