Killer Lover Who Killed Self A Zanu Pf Activist

By A Correspondent- The late Ximex mall dealer Tafadzwa Murengwa who fatally shot his girlfriend in a love triangle was identified on social media in ZANU PF regalia.

Murengwa’s picture was posted on Facebook while he was clad in ZANU PF shirt and received negative comments.

Mabasa e Zanu iwawa pic.twitter.com/kGebaBDl6D — Bigboy (@Kachakacha1979) July 30, 2022

On Thursday Murengwa allegedly splashed US dollars at Ximex mall while driving an unregistered Toyota Aqua before killing his girlfriend Samantha.

He however drank an unknown poison and died.

His funeral is at his father’s homestead in Mvurwi and burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

