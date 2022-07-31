Susan Mutami Gives Mnangagwa Sleepless Nights

By-Susan Mutami has continued pushing for President Emerson Mnangagwa’s arrest for allegedly raping her.

Mutami posted on Twitter Sunday saying that the world should know that Mnangagwa was a rapist.

“Dear World, this is the man who raped me when I was a minor. Bloody rapist, pedophile of a president

. The girl child is not safe in Zimbabwe because of this man”, she posted.

Last week, Mutami claimed she was raped by Mnangagwa and his Zanu PF ally Owen Ncube when she was 15 years old.

She also alleged that she stayed on Mnangagwa’s Precabe Farm in Sherwood, Kwekwe, where she allegedly suffered abuse from him and his wife, First Lady Auxillia.

Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has denied the allegations, saying they were mere “rumour”.

Mnangagwa and Ncube have both not commented on the serious allegations.

