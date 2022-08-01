Another Mukuru Outlet Loses Money To Armed Robbers

Spread the love

Four armed robbers, Monday, intercepted a Safeguard security company truck which was delivering cash at a Mukuru Money outlet along Herbert Chitepo and 13th avenue in Bulawayo and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Eyewitnesses said the armed men who were travelling in a Toyota silver car shot twice into the air forcing people who were queuing outside the shop to collect their cash to lie down.

“There were four robbers putting on facemasks and travelling in a Toyota Mac X silver car, they fired twice into the air forcing everyone to lie down. They took away bags of money from the security company truck. We were shocked by the attack which took less than 10 minutes,” said the visibly shocked man.

-CITE

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...