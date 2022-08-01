Robbers Hit Mukuru, Grab US$100 000

By-Robbers in Bulawayo have fired shots at a cash-in-transit van in Bulawayo and grabbed US$100,000 and R500,000.

The four armed men wearing balaclavas overpowered security guards from Safeguard delivering cash at a Mukuru branch on Monday morning on Lobengula Street and 13th Avenue.

Witnesses said one of the robbers discharged his firearm to disperse people queuing to collect cash at the Mukuru branch.

The robbers carried cash boxes into their getaway vehicle, a silver sedan. A video also circulated online showing one of the robbers kicking a security guard to the ground moments before the gang jumped into their vehicle and drove off.

One of the guards fired several shots at the vehicle, but it was unclear if he hit his target.

Police said an investigation is underway.

