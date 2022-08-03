Top Award For Bhasera

Onismor Bhasera has been named SuperSport United’s Player of the Season for the 2021/22 term.

Bhasera made thirty-two appearances across all competitions and was a regular in the first XI after starting in twenty-eight games.

The 36-year-old was deployed mainly in the left-back position and occasionally as a centre-back.

The honour comes just days after coach Gavin Hunt confirmed Bhasera as the new captain ahead of the new season.

The Warriors international, who has been at the club for seven years, took over the captaincy role following the departure of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking to reporters during DSTV Premiership 2022/23 season launch on Thursday, Hunt said: “Bash (Bhasera) will be the captain this season. He is experienced and is a great professional.

“He is a leader, and I think he will take the role well.”

The coach added: “He had a great season last year, and we need someone who is going to be verbal and keep the standards as high as possible, not only on the field but off the field too, and I am sure that “Bash” will do a great job.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

