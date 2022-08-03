“We Will Not Be Distracted By Stories Of Sleeze”: Mutsvangwa

ZANU PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has scoffed at allegations by Australian-based socialite Susan Mutami that she was raped by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ex-state security minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube and had sex with some senior ZANU PF officials.

Mutami recently claimed that Mnangagwa and Ncube raped her when she was a minor.

Addressing a ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting held in Chinhoyi at the weekend, Mutsvangwa accused CCC leader Nelson Chamisa of concocting the allegations to discredit Mnangagwa. He said:

Even trees and birds have sex … this is what they want to preoccupy us with. We want to build the country, and not (get distracted by) stories of sleaze.

Nelson (Chamisa) is cooking up allegations concerning issues between the sheets, and trading insults that this one had sex with so and so.

The plot will not deter the ruling party from moving on with developmental programmes to turn around the economy.

Mutami claimed to have had sex with deputy mines minister, Polite Kambamura and former ZANU PF Mash West chairman Temba Mliswa, among others.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa dismissed reports of a rift between Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

