By A Correspondent- United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) President Elisabeth Valerio has said the recently announced Budget Review statement fell short of expectations as it failed to address the key economic fundamentals fueling inflation.
In a twitter thread, President Valerio said Finance minister, Mthuli Ncube was very ambitious on the revised growth projections that contradict inflation projections and balance of payment performance.
She said:
“The economy has self dollarised and institutions have debased their budgets to USD using the official exchange rate resulting in over priced services in USD.
The minister was expected to make policy announcements about how government will address the chaos.”
We publish below the full statement by President Valerio: