CCC Change Champion Donates To Girl With Disability
8 August 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|Masvingo businessman and CCC member, Sam Chapfudza, has donated crutches to a girl living with disability.
Chapfudza donated the crutches to Vongai at Chitima Market in Masvingo on Saturday.
CCC member Mrs Vhembo described the move as plausible.
“This is a huge relief to Vongai who has been using a stick to walk.We greatly appreciate the noble cause.”
On Saturday Chapfudza said :
” Where there is a vision there is a way. We are determined to identify and assist the needy in the community.”