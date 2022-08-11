ZimEye
1/2 On 09/08/22, Police in Mberengwa arrested Moses Mhlanga (43) for a case of robbery in which he attacked two female complainants aged 26 and 43 at the Greenspan area in Mberengwa before stealing cash amounting to US 351, ZAR250, and a cellphone. After the robbery incident,— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) August 11, 2022
2/2 the two complainants made a report at ZRP Mberengwa. While reporting, the complainants saw the suspect, who intended to file an assault report at the Police station, leading to his subsequent arrest.
