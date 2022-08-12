CCC Intensifies Voter Registration Mobilization Via Football

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has intensified efforts to encourage citizens to register to vote.

The party has unrolled massive voter registration education through football in Chipinge.

CCC Diaspora Affairs Minister Clifford Hlatywayo said in a statement:

“Citizens First:

Celebrating Heroes &Defense Forces holiday in style.

Citizens in Chipinge South participated in the launch of 2022 Mwana WeKanyi soccer tournament…

16 teams participated in the Knock out matches of the First Cluster.

Four teams qualified to be in the finals.”

