Elderly Man Forced To Eat Raw Goat Meat

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case in which law enforcement agents forced an elderly suspected cattle rustler to eat raw stolen goat meat.

NewsDay Zimbabwe was told that the incident occurred at Guyu Police Station in Matabeleland South.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the police do not condone acts of pre-trial punishment.

We are investigating this case and the public should know that this matter will not be swept under the carpet.

In video footage circulating online, an elderly man who identified himself as Rich Malinga admits having stolen and skinned a goat during interrogation. He said in response to a female police officer:

I found many goats in my field and I hit one and it died. I skinned it.

Malinga was then ordered to eat the raw meat and he complied

