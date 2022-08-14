KENYA ELECTION RESULTS: IEBC Officer Still Missing 2 Days Later

As the suspense over election results continued, Kenya’s Returning officer for the country’s (IEBC) Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission, is still missing 2 days after his disappearance.

IEBC’s official Friday night update on Embakasi East Constituency, Mr. Daniel Musyoka, is as follows:

Missinh…Embakasi East Constituency, Mr. Daniel Musyoka.

The Commission wishes to inform the country that its Returning Officer for Embakasi East Constituency, Mr. Daniel Musyoka, has been reported missing while on duty at the East African School of Aviation tallying centre. Reports received by the Commission indicate that at around 9.00am on lltb August 2022, his bodyguard escorted him from his house to the East African School of Aviation tallying centre. At around 0945am, Mr. Musyoka excused himself to receive a telephone call, but he did not return. Mr. Musyoka’s family and the Commission have been trying to reach him without success. His duties are now being handled by the Deputy Returning Officer. A report has been made at Embakasi Police Station under Occurrence Book No. 24/11/08/2022. The Commission is deeply concerned about the unfortunate incident and calls upon the relevant security agencies to speedily investigate the matter.

