Chamisa Predicts 65% 2023 Presidential Election Victory

By James Gwati-Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said he would beat Zanu PF Presidential candidate Emerson Mnangagwa with an undisputed margin.

Chamisa told his supporters at Mucheke stadium in Masvingo Sunday that he would win the next year’s Presidential poll with 65%.

