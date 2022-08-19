Mwonzora In Secret Talks With Mnangagwa

By James Gwati-MDC-T, president Douglas Mwonzora has confirmed that he was in secret talks with Zanu PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa.

In leaked audio circulating on social media, Mwonzora is heard telling his top executive meeting that he was planning ‘something’ with Mnangagwa.

The MDC-T leader said in the audio that his executive should be prepared for a possible referendum that could lead to a national unity government.

He also told the same meeting that his party would hold a congress on dates yet to be announced.

