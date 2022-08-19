Thieving Wadyajena Granted Bail

By-The Zanu PF captured courts have released Justice Mayor Wadyajena and his accomplices on bail.

Wadyajena and three Cottco officials are facing corruption charges involving US$5 Million.

They are being accused of stealing Cottco money and used it to buy 25 haulage trucks from the USA.

Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje ruled that the prosecution failed to stand up its opposition to bail to Wadyajena.

In recent years, the Zimbabwean justice system has been criticised for being lenient with prominent people associated with Zanu-PF who has been charged with corruption.

Cases referenced in what is now called a “Catch and Release” routine include those of Wicknell Chivayo, Henrietta Rushwaya, and Dylish Nguwaya.

