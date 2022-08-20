Madhuku Attacks ZEC, Exposes Rigging Attempts

By- National Constitutional Assembly President Professor Lovemore Madhuku has complained about exorbitant fees charged by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for parties to register candidates.

ZEC announced that political parties should pay US$500 000.00 for it to register all their MPs.

Madhuku complained on Twitter:

Excessive, undemocratic and unconstitutional. ZEC fails to appreciate that a ” free and fair” election starts from that being a candidate must not be unaffordable to an ordinary politician. The amounts MUST be substantially reduced. US$500K for a party to field ALL candidates?

