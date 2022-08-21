Heavily Pregnant Woman Hauled To Court Over Illegal Drugs

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A heavily preg_nant woman, Chipo Matyaira (21) was dragged to court after being found in possession of crystal meth worth $25 000.

Allegations are that on August 16, the police received information that Matyaira was selling crystal meth at her home.

The police went to the house and searched her bedroom, where they found 13 sachets of crystal meth weighing four grams, worth $25 500.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State.

-HMetro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...