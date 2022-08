Just In : Zanu PF Hooligans Attack CCC Vehicles, Barricade Roads

Spread the love

Gift Ostallos Siziba

@Cde_Ostallos

·

Alert!!!!!

In Wedza North Chigwedere ward 6 more than 150 zanupf thugs have stormed our vehicles and blocked the roads. Wedza turned into a terror zone.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...