Percy Tau Leaves Al Ahly

Percy Tau has reportedly left Al Ahly after one season at the club.

According to SuperSport.com, the South African is no longer with the Egyptian giants after terminating his contract.

Tau signed for the side in 2021 on a two year contract. He made a total of 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals and setting up six assists.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns made most of these appearances under Pitso Mosimane who had brought him to the club, after a short spell at English club Brighton.

Mosimane is no longer at the club after departing in June.

Al Ahly, meanwhile, are yet to offer an official statement on the departure of Tau.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

