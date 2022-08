Top CCC Mutare Official Dies

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC has announced the death of the party’s Chikanga-Dangamvura ward 18 councilor.

Fadzayi Mahere, the CCC spokesperson, announced on Twitter.

She said:

Rest in peace, Councillor Chisango. He was ward 18, Chikanga Dangamvura. He recently won the ward 18 by election & was the former deputy mayor of Mutare. We have lost a solid cadre. Sincere condolences to his family & loved ones.

https://twitter.com/advocatemahere/status/1562167706115268610/photo/1

