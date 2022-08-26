Security Guards Kill “Thief”

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt following the murder of a 26-year-old man while on his way from attending a show where Zimdancehall chanter, Winky D was performing.

The body was found with a deep cut on the head, lying on a path that connects Glen View 1 and Glen View 7 in Harare. The body was found on Sunday morning.

It is believed that the victim was attacked by unknown assailants on his way home in Glen View 7 from a Ghetto Invasion musical show that took place at Werras Park in Glen View 1. His body was discovered by residents in the area and a report was made to the police.

Meanwhile, five security guards have been arrested in Harare’s Budiriro suburb on allegations of fatally assaulting a suspected thief at a car park in the area on Saturday.

Leon Thomas Jenje (37) died after the guards allegedly took turns assaulting him with an electric cable, fists and a hoe. Nyathi said:

On August 20, 2022, police in Harare arrested five security guards in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Budiriro 3 car park on the same day at around 1 am. Investigations are underway.

While the law allows citizen arrests when a suspected thief is caught red-handed, or when someone is seen assaulting someone else in any way, minimum violence in the circumstances needs to be used.

Also, once the suspect is restrained they have to be treated properly and turned over to the police as soon as is reasonably possible.

