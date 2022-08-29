S*x Party Organisers Face Arrest

Organisers of a Mutare s_Ɛx party whose fliers were recently circulating on various social media platforms have been strongly cautioned by the police against such activities.

The s_Ɛx party was allegedly being organised by s_Ɛx workers from Dangamvura.

After week-long investigations, The Weekender has established that the party, which was scheduled for August 21, was cancelled on the 11th hour after the organisers realised that they had attracted too much attention.

It is, however, understood that the s_Ɛx party has been moved to October, although some people had already paid their money.

“Takuita October zvambonyarara,” (We have rescheduled it to October after the noise dies down) responded one of the organisers only identified as Ninilet on a WhatsApp group created to push the message.

The party’s flier even listed the names of the ladies who were scheduled to attend the party, including Ninilet, Fairness, Mai TK and Mellisa.

The flier stated that the four would be readily available to offer inti_macy services to male ‘guests’.

Among other requirements, the organisers said those interested in the s_Ɛx party should bring their own refreshments and pay a cover charge of ZW$2 000.

But as Manicaland residents speak strongly against the audacity of the s_Ɛx party organisers, The Weekender has established that a WhatsApp and a Telegram group named ‘Ninilet Hookup and Adult Lounge’ has been formed for the same purposes.

By Wednesday morning, the WhatsApp group had 375 members and nine administrators.

By Wednesday midday, the Telegram group had more than 700 participants.

In the groups, people hook up with each other, while explicit messages are the order of the day.

It has been established that the social media groups now have participants from as far as Harare, Beitbridge, Masvingo, Gweru and Bulawayo.

Ninilet also sells her n_ude pictures and videos via WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram and Twitter for ZW$2 000.

It is also understood that she has profiles on popular p0rn websites and it is suspected that videos of the orgies might end up on the websites without the consent of the ‘guests’ at the lined up s_Ɛx party.

Police this week came out guns blazing saying the originator of the flier, those circulating it, organisers and would-be organisers of s_Ɛx parties will be arrested to face the music.

“We are aware and the police are seized with the matter. This morning I will be engaging the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)’s Officer-in-charge to appraise him about the matter,” said Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo.

“Investigations have commenced to flash out organisers and would-be organisers of such events in Manicaland. This is a serious crime and perpetrators will face the music.

“The person who designed the flier and those circulating it on social media platforms with the intention of luring clients will face the music.

‘‘The originator of the flier has already committed an offence and we have since launched a manhunt to bring him or her to book.

“The scene of the crime is the cyberspace so people on social media should be aware that we are also policing the space,” he said.

The issue has been received with great reprimand on social media.

Below are some of the comments on Facebook pertaining the matter:

Emmah Masiziba Murembwe: “Madness of the highest order.”

Mildred Mellors: “I hope school kids won’t be found there.”

Madhliwayo Chikukwa: “Ini sechizvarwa chemaMutare zvandinyadzisa zvikuru . . . ndiwo mashoko angu chete.”

Machando Doubt: “Kana ukaona zvodai, iwe wedzera kunamata hama yangu, zvakataurwa zvese mubhaibheri, zvakanzi vanonditevera vachasara vashoma.”

Vince Nyoni: “Daughters of Jezebel trapping blind souls.”

— Manica Post

