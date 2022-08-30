ZRP Denies Arresting Khupe, Confirms Her Police Visit

By-James Gwati- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has denied having arrested the former Deputy Prime Minister, Thokozani Khupe, but admitted that the politician visited the police station in Plumtree.

In a statement Tuesday, ZRP said the reports that Khupe was arrested were false:

FALSE REPORT ON ALLEGED ARREST OF THOKOZANI KHUPE

The Zimbabwe Republic Police dismisses a story circulating on Newsdzezimbabwe.co.uk, CITE and other social media platforms linked to Citizen Coalition for Change Bulawayo’s Swithern Chirowodza that Dr. Thokozani Khupe and other CCC activists were arrested as totally false.

The Police has not effected any arrest on Khupe and associates. The false story is dismissed with the contempt it deserves. It is totally wrong for politicians to claim arrest by Zimbabwe Republic Police in false circumstances.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police, in actual fact impounded a South African registered Toyota Hilux registration number JW15PT GP belonging to Joubert Maplanka (64) for failure to produce a valid Temporary Import Permit at the 98km peg along Bulawayo- Plumtree Road.

The vehicle has been in Zimbabwe since July 2021 and the TIP is no longer valid. Thokozani Khupe later came aboard a different vehicle and was not arrested at all.

We continue to urge journalists to verify information obtained from purported reliable sources before publishing such stories.

(NYATHI. P) Assistant Commissioner

Senior Staff Officer [Press and Public Relations] To the Commissioner General of Police

Police General Headquarters

