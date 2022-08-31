REPORT: Zanu PF Activists Disrupt Parliamentary Hearing In Watsomba

Alleged ZANU PF activists and suspected State agents violently disrupted the parliamentary public hearing on National Youth Service petition submitted by the National Association of Youths Organisations (NAYO).

The meeting had barely began when dozens of ZANU PF youths started singing and sloganeering.

They targeted Mutasa Central member of Parliament, Hon.Trevor Saruwaka and other participants. The police details at the venue left in a huff allowing the violent thugs free reign which ultimately brought the meeting to a violent and abrupt end.

It is clear that the National Youth Service is a controversial programme being advanced for political reasons and not in the best interest of young people.

