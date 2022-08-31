Soldier Denounces Zanu PF Looting

Tinashe Sambiri|A video clip in which a Zimbabwe National Army soldier declares that security forces are tired of being used by Zanu PF is trending on social media.

The brave soldier accuses Zanu PF of plundering State resources while millions are suffering.

The video was posted on Twitter by Team Pachedu at the beginning of month.

“Our duty is to defend Zimbabwe, not ZANU-PF. We should not be following repressive unconstitutional orders. Let us not protect corrupt politicians.

Time to liberate Zimbabwe has come,” declares the soldier.

