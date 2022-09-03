Chamisa Confident Of Grabbing Bulilima Seats
3 September 2022
By James Gwati- The opposition CCC is confident of winning the three Bulilima by-elections.
The by-elections are today, and the CCC has fielded very competent candidates.
CCC posted on Twitter Saturday expressing confidence:
There are 3 by-elections in Bulilima today in wards 1, 14 & 16. The vacancies arose after the resignation of 2 ZANU-PF councillors & the death of another.
Our candidates are:
- Ephraim Moyo (Ward 1)
2.Ephraim Moyo (Ward 14)
- Makhadi Moyo (Ward 16)
https://twitter.com/advocatemahere/status/1565946878390374400