Chamisa Confident Of Grabbing Bulilima Seats

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC is confident of winning the three Bulilima by-elections.

The by-elections are today, and the CCC has fielded very competent candidates.

CCC posted on Twitter Saturday expressing confidence:

There are 3 by-elections in Bulilima today in wards 1, 14 & 16. The vacancies arose after the resignation of 2 ZANU-PF councillors & the death of another.

Our candidates are:

Ephraim Moyo (Ward 1)

2.Ephraim Moyo (Ward 14) Makhadi Moyo (Ward 16)

