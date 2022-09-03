Coached Zanu Pf Youths Rewarded For Youth Service Public Hearing

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- ZANU PF reportedly offered to transport its youths to the ongoing Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) and reward them handsomely in return for them making rehearsed contributions at a public hearing by parliamentarians.

The Parliamentary Committee on Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture on Friday held a public hearing in Epworth, a largely informal settlement outside Harare, to discuss the reintroduction of the National Youth Service (NYS).

A local publication reported a source as saying ZANU PF youths were promised food and free transport to the show if they submitted coached contributions during the meeting. Said a youth:

First, we were asked to regurgitate coached submissions at the public hearing, and thereafter go to the showgrounds. A ZUPCO bus has been organised specifically for us, but if they do not give us transport to the show and the food they promised us, we will boycott the next ZANU PF event. They cannot take us for fools.

After the public hearings had adjourned, a ZUPCO bus was spotted ferrying the ZANU PF youths to the ZAS official opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the majority of the youths that attended the public hearings in Epworth intermittently disrupted the proceedings.

-NewZim

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...