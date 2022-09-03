Masisi Glorifies Murderous Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| The President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi, has stunned all and sundry after failing to utter a single word on the political crisis in Zimbabwe.

Masisi described the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa as a “dear brother.”

Political analysts say Masisi’s remarks have sanitised the violation of human rights in Zimbabwe.

Below is the President of Botswana’s statement:

Dumelang Batswana.

We had private discussions followed by official talks with my dear brother His Excellency, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa yesterday.

We discussed a wide range of issues that affect our two countries and we did this with honesty, respect and most of all with the interests of the people we lead at heart. We later addressed the media and the question on our position on the economic sanctions placed on Zimbabwe arose.

Our position as Botswana is unequivocal. These sanctions are hurting the people of Zimbabwe and they must be lifted. We are equally affected by their repercussions. The West must engage Zimbabwe and find a solution.

ResetBW #implementingourmandatechange #buildingrelations #AdvancingTogether

