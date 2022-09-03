ZEC Taken Aback As Twitter Poll Goes Otherwise

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission created a poll to ask citizens if political parties should be registered or not.

The poll created at a time pro-Zanu PF members have been pushing to have political parties registered before they participate in elections in what has largely been targeted at the newly formed Citizens Coalition for Change led by Nelson Chamisa.

ZEC took the debate a step further and created a poll possibly to test waters but they got a rude awakening after Twitter users flatly rejected the idea with 57 percent of the 5963 people who voted saying NO to registration of parties while 38 percent said YES. 5 percent said May Be.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...