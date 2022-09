Mnangagwa Shields Zanu PF Thieves

By James Gwati- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have confirmed that they are people using President Emerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxilia to commit crimes.

The use of Mnangagwa’s name can only be done by Zanu PF officials, not ordinary people, and ZRP failing to name these individuals says a lot.

