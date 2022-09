Muskwe Scores On His Debut

Zimbabwean forward, Admiral Muskwe has scored on his first appearance for Fleetwood in the League One encounter against Wycombe Wanderers.

Muskwe who joined the Cods on a season-long loan deal from Luton Town on Thursday, struck home in the 67th minute after he picked a deflected ball and sent it in. The effort cancelled out Wanderers’ first half lead secured through Anis Mehmeti.

The 24-year-old started in the game and played the full 90 minutes.

