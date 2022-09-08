Rhumba Dancer Stabbed To Death By Lover

Spread the love

A rhumba dancer for Mxolisi “Mr Bones” Ndlovu and Garamtata’s Finest was stabbed to death by his girlfriend during a fight last night.

Mr Bones confirmed the death of Mthabisi “Mavikintuthu” Sibanda from Skente village in Tsholotsho saying he was heartbroken.

“They’d been having challenges with his girlfriend and I sat him down and spoke to him so I thought all was well. The latest fight which I understand was very bad was over a phone and it, unfortunately, ended with Mavikintuthu being stabbed to death.

This has happened at a very bad time as we’re preparing to launch our eighth album on 4 October. Mavikintuthu was a very disciplined someone and he’s been with me through thick and thin. Losing him in this manner is heartbreaking. I’m at a loss of what to say or do at the moment.”

Sibanda’s death follows the death of Sadam Ncube who was a dancer for Rhumba artist Mandlenkosi Godolude Mpofu.

Ncube was burnt beyond recognition in South Africa with two other Zimbabweans over allegations of robbing and killing a shop owner.- Chronicle

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...