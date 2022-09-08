Zemura Speaks On Bournemouth Contract

Jordan Zemura says he is not reading much into his contract situation and has his focus directed to helping the team win the games.

Zemura has less than ten months left on his Bournemouth contract after joining the side in 2019 following a successful trial stint.

Previous talks for a new deal stalled and that forced the club to activate the one-year option that expires in June next year.

Zemura has revealed that he feels he does not need to focus on off the field matters, instead paying full attention to his performances on the pitch.

The Zimbabwean defender told the Daily Echo: “I’m just focusing on my football, just doing what I need to do on the pitch.

“And then, I let everyone else take care of that – I’m not needing to focus on that.

“But I’m here now and I’m enjoying my football.”

Zemura has so far made five starts in Cherries’ first six league games so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, according to Spotrac, the Bournemouth star is the lowest paid player in the EPL on a weekly wage of just £385.

This is in huge contrast with stars like of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Mohamed Salah who are some of the best paid players in world football, earning well over £300,000 per week.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

