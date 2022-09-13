Ndiraya Refuses To Throw In Towel

Tonderai Ndiraya is not giving up on the Castle Lager Premiership title race after his Dynamos side dropped points against Black Rhinos on Sunday.

The second-placed Glamour Boys were held to a 1-1 draw and fell eight points behind leaders FC Platinum, who beat WhaWha 2-0.

DeMbare got off to the perfect start in the game when Ghanian forward Emmanuel Paga thrust them ahead inside the first minute.

However, goalkeeper Taimon Mvula failed to deal with Farai Banda’s cross and fumbled the ball into his own nets in the final moments of the game.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, a defiant Ndiraya insisted that the title race is still on.

“The race is still on as there are still 21 points to play for,” the gaffer said. “We will take each game as it comes.”

Ndiraya added: “We dominated in the first half but were not that good in the second half. Rhinos added more attackers in the second half and it affected us.

“The focus now is on our 6 game against FC Platinum in the Chibuku Super Cup.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

