

Bulawayo Mayor Fired For Entertaining Chamisa

By- MDC-T, Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Bulawayo Ward Three councillor Tinashe Kambarami, a former City of Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, for winning and dining with CCC President Nelson Chamisa.

Kambarami recently won a High Court battle reinstating him as a councillor and argued that the court order also applied to his reinstatement as the city’s Deputy Mayor.

This set him on a collision course with the incumbent, Ward One councillor Mlandu Ncube who refused to vacate the post.

On Thursday, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo wrote to the city’s Town Clerk, Christopher Dube informing the local authority of Kambarami’s recall. Part of the letter reads:

I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement Democratic Change stating that Councillor Tinashe Kambarami of ward three has ceased to be a member of the Party.

In terms of Section 278(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with Section 129(1)(k), his ward is now vacant. Please advise Zimbabwe Electoral Commission accordingly.

The MDC-T has recalled dozens of councillors since the March 2020 Supreme Court ruling which nullified Nelson Chamisa’s appointment as MDC-T deputy president by the late Morgan Tsvangirai in 2016. | The Sunday News

