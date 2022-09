CCC Slams Callous Chiwenga

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

When a carefree, indifferent and callous regime turns against its own Citizens.

Never use the might of the state to persecute and settle personal scores.

Injustice to anyone is injustice to everyone

VOTE FOR CCC: Kana wada Zanu PF wada pako pakaora kana wada #CCC wada pako pane huchi. Voterai CCC inotungamirirwa naVa @nelsonchamisa ndiyo inounza shanduko muZimbabwe #RegitserToVoteZW

