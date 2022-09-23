Wiwa Spends 100 Days Behind Bars

CCC deputy chairman, Job Sikhala, and his counterpart, Godfrey Sithole, Wednesday clocked 100 days in remand prison.

The two and 14 others were arrested three months ago for demanding justice for the murderers of their party activists Moreblessing Ali in Seke’s Nyatsime area.

Since their arrest in June, the state has been denying them bail.

Sikhala wrote a letter from his Chikurubi prison cell to all Zimbabweans, saying that the struggle for a free Zimbabwe should continue.

Below is his letter:

Sikhala’s Letter From Chikurubi

https://twitter.com/hwendec/status/1572889582416592896/photo/1

